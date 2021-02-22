The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

