The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,962,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

