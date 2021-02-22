The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 99686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

