The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading 6.7% Higher

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.36. 12,057,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 10,357,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

