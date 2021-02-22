The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.08

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 6910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of analysts have commented on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.25 million, a P/E ratio of -45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David Loasby purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

