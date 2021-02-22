The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $844.09 and last traded at $845.22. Approximately 1,162,812 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 775,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $816.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.69.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

