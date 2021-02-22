The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.65 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

