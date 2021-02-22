The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Williams Companies updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.99-1.23 EPS.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,993,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,947. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 208.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

