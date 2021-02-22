Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 1,904,000 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 152.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares during the period. NiSource comprises 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.82% of NiSource worth $72,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,768,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,551,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 535,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,025,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 434,734 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.