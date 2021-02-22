Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $46,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Truist raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,091.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,038.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,022.19. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

