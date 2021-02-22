Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $37.46 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.51% of AECOM worth $37,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in AECOM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,912,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 89.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 218,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in AECOM by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 121,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

