Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $86,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,127,000 after buying an additional 178,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CHKP shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $115.88 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.