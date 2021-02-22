Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $64.39 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,927,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

