Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 161,500 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,954 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 161,500 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $104,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $77,784,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $49,122,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $189.55 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average is $147.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

