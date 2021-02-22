Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$103.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.12. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of C$75.91 and a 52 week high of C$115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

