Thore Cash (TCH) Hits Market Cap of $15,521.74

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $15,521.74 and approximately $72,306.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.94 or 0.00378780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.