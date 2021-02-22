Timothy T. Baker Sells 10,000 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.18. 75,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $693.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 150.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 24.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 214.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

