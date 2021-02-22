Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.59

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 3272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The stock has a market cap of $629.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

