Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$3.75, but opened at C$3.28. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 24,948 shares.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) from C$3.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$138.76 million and a P/E ratio of 34.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.11.

About Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.