TitanSwap (TITAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.61 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $55.57 million and $5.61 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00055593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.49 or 0.00742184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00022765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00058862 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00037816 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.