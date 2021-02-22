Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $3.74 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 million, a P/E ratio of -124.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLSA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

