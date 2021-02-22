Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

