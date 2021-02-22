Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 779 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA stock opened at $263.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

