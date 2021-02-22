Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $85,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $388.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.62. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

