Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $88,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,899,000 after purchasing an additional 212,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 722,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.98 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

