Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $99,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 29.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 13.8% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 196,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $118.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.