Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $343.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.44. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

