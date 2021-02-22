Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

