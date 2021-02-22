Toronto Dominion Bank Has $22.33 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

