Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

JCI stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

