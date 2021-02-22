Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 11,108 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3,842.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 147,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $21,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $224.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $224.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day moving average is $179.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $23,625,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

