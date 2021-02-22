Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 54,320 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $48.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

