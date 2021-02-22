Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 65,027 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,027 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Corteva worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

