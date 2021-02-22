Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 30,045 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $162.35 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $166.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average of $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.