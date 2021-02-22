TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPCO in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TPCO stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,842. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

TPCO Company Profile

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on the acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

