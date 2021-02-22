Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 594 call options.

TOUR traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $4.28. 29,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,270. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $555.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

