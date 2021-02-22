Travala.com (AVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.13 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00004803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $119.13 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,757,029 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

