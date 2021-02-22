Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Travere Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $175.34 million -$146.43 million -8.86 Travere Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -5.84

Travere Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -40.24% -29.27% -12.25% Travere Therapeutics Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Volatility & Risk

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Travere Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Travere Therapeutics Competitors 4286 16628 36745 749 2.58

Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.50%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 26.42%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Travere Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

