Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

TSRYY stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

