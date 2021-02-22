TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $32,980.05 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,780.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55.

On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35.

On Wednesday, January 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30.

On Wednesday, December 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10.

TriNet Group stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

