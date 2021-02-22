Trinity Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6,791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 321,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 316,408 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,603 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,231,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 80,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

