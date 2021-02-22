Trinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.78 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

