Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.78% of Trip.com Group worth $705,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after buying an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,453 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

TCOM opened at $38.99 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

