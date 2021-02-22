Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Increased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.99.

Twitter stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 206,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,463,080. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $3,795,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,043 shares of company stock worth $7,534,570. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.