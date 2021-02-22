U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $401,172. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USCR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

