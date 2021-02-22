UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) a GBX 180 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.77 ($2.22).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 153.64 ($2.01) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

