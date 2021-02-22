UBS Group Reiterates €143.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been given a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €117.92 ($138.73).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

SU stock opened at €128.60 ($151.29) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €113.57.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.