Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.