Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $3.86. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,703 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

