UMA Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $68.15 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for about $21.27 or 0.00041938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.00472246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00068990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00085597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00056983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00512994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00176331 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,646,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,070,717 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.